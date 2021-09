A Legal Debate Has Followed Biden's Vaccine Mandates Prominent Republicans are threatening to sue over the Biden administration's efforts to use federal power and incentives to mandate vaccines for large employers and healthcare workers.

Politics A Legal Debate Has Followed Biden's Vaccine Mandates A Legal Debate Has Followed Biden's Vaccine Mandates Listen · 3:51 3:51 Prominent Republicans are threatening to sue over the Biden administration's efforts to use federal power and incentives to mandate vaccines for large employers and healthcare workers. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor