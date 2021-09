Veterans Discharged Under 'Don't Ask Don't Tell' Are Now Eligible For VA Benefits On the 10th anniversary of the repeal of "Don't Ask Don't Tell," the White House announced a policy change to help get VA benefits to veterans who were kicked out of the military for their sexuality.

National