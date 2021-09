Trump Organization Back In Court For The First Time Since July The Trump Organization and its longtime chief financial officer were back in court Monday, for the first time since their July indictment in New York on state charges of conspiracy to avoid taxes.

National Trump Organization Back In Court For The First Time Since July Trump Organization Back In Court For The First Time Since July Audio will be available later today. The Trump Organization and its longtime chief financial officer were back in court Monday, for the first time since their July indictment in New York on state charges of conspiracy to avoid taxes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor