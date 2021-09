Photos Appear To Show U.S. Border Agents Chasing Down Haitians In A Migrant Camp Thousands of migrants are camped out under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas. AFP photographer Paul Ratje says he saw agents holding up leather straps used to control horses — as though to threaten people.

