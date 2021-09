Doctor Who Defied State's Abortion Law Is Sued, Launching A Legality Test Of The Ban A doctor in San Antonio who said he performed an abortion in defiance of a new Texas law has been sued by two people — seeking to test the legality of the state's near-total ban on the procedure.

