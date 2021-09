Researchers Suggest A Different Way For Farmers To Reduce Their Carbon Footprint Instead of applying crushed limestone to balance pH levels in fields, some farmers are trying crushed basalt. It can trap carbon and could help fight climate change.

Researchers Suggest A Different Way For Farmers To Reduce Their Carbon Footprint Researchers Suggest A Different Way For Farmers To Reduce Their Carbon Footprint Listen · 3:41 3:41 Instead of applying crushed limestone to balance pH levels in fields, some farmers are trying crushed basalt. It can trap carbon and could help fight climate change. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor