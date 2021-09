Rare First-Edition Copy Of The Constitution Is Up For Auction Some people carry pocket copies of the U.S. Constitution, and the winner of the auction will have a chance to make a big impression. Sotheby's auction house hopes the copy might go for $20 million.

Business Rare First-Edition Copy Of The Constitution Is Up For Auction Rare First-Edition Copy Of The Constitution Is Up For Auction Listen · 0:27 0:27 Some people carry pocket copies of the U.S. Constitution, and the winner of the auction will have a chance to make a big impression. Sotheby's auction house hopes the copy might go for $20 million. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor