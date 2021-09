U.S.-U.K.-Australia Alliance In The Indo-Pacific Irks French Government NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Philippe Etienne, France's ambassador to the U.S., who was recalled to Paris after a U.S.-Australian submarine deal drew fury from the French government.

Europe U.S.-U.K.-Australia Alliance In The Indo-Pacific Irks French Government U.S.-U.K.-Australia Alliance In The Indo-Pacific Irks French Government Audio will be available later today. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Philippe Etienne, France's ambassador to the U.S., who was recalled to Paris after a U.S.-Australian submarine deal drew fury from the French government. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor