'The Contrarian' Profiles Peter Thiel, PayPal Co-Founder And Political Provocateur Bloomberg Businessweek reporter Max Chafkin talks about the tech billionaire who broke with most of Silicon Valley in backing Trump. Thiel also secretly funded the lawsuit that bankrupted Gawker.

Author Interviews 'The Contrarian' Profiles Peter Thiel, PayPal Co-Founder And Political Provocateur 'The Contrarian' Profiles Peter Thiel, PayPal Co-Founder And Political Provocateur Listen · 37:10 37:10 Bloomberg Businessweek reporter Max Chafkin talks about the tech billionaire who broke with most of Silicon Valley in backing Trump. Thiel also secretly funded the lawsuit that bankrupted Gawker. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor