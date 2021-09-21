Accessibility links
Teaching Climate Change in the Classroom : 1A What role can schools play in making the country greener and cleaner?

Public schools serve nearly one in six Americans, and a new commission concludes the role of schools in the U.S. has yet to be clearly defined. The K12 Climate Commission from the Aspen Institute seeks to make amends.

Its report lays out a path that would see schools successfully transition into using clean energy, rethinking food use, and embracing non-fossil fuel transportation over the next decade.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.

1A

Teaching Climate Change in the Classroom

Teaching Climate Change in the Classroom

Listen · 22:31
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1039357446/1039394568" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

School Bus Stock hide caption

toggle caption
Stock

School Bus

Stock


Public schools serve nearly one in six Americans. What role can they play in making the country greener and cleaner?

A new commission concludes the role of schools in the U.S. has yet to be clearly defined. The K12 Climate Commission from the Aspen Institute seeks to make amends.

Its report lays out a path that would see schools successfully transition into using clean energy, rethinking food use, and embracing non-fossil fuel transportation over the next decade.

The commission says schools can do all of this while educating their students to confront the climate challenges of the future.

John King and Carlos Curbelo join us for the conversation.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.