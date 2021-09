The Science And Policy Behind The Decision To Vaccinate Younger Children Chile has started vaccinating kids age 6 to 11 against COVID, one of the few nations in the world to immunize kids under 12. A handful of other countries are also giving shots to younger kids.

Children's Health The Science And Policy Behind The Decision To Vaccinate Younger Children The Science And Policy Behind The Decision To Vaccinate Younger Children Listen · 3:39 3:39 Chile has started vaccinating kids age 6 to 11 against COVID, one of the few nations in the world to immunize kids under 12. A handful of other countries are also giving shots to younger kids. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor