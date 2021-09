How Ivermectin Ended Up In The Middle Of A COVID-19 Controversy Ivermectin is a medication that's been around for decades, and it's been a miracle drug — against parasites. But now, ivermectin is the latest drug caught up in a COVID-19 controversy.

Medical Treatments How Ivermectin Ended Up In The Middle Of A COVID-19 Controversy How Ivermectin Ended Up In The Middle Of A COVID-19 Controversy Audio will be available later today. Ivermectin is a medication that's been around for decades, and it's been a miracle drug — against parasites. But now, ivermectin is the latest drug caught up in a COVID-19 controversy. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor