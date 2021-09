Johnson & Johnson Says Booster Shot Makes Their COVID Vaccine More Effective With the FDA poised to authorize a Pfizer booster, a CDC advisory panel is scheduled to consider who exactly should get it. Johnson & Johnson says a booster also works for its one-shot vaccine.

Johnson & Johnson Says Booster Shot Makes Their COVID Vaccine More Effective

With the FDA poised to authorize a Pfizer booster, a CDC advisory panel is scheduled to consider who exactly should get it. Johnson & Johnson says a booster also works for its one-shot vaccine.