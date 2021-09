More On The Investigations Into Video Game Publisher Giant Activision Blizzard NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with Wall Street Journal reporter Kirsten Grind about the recent turmoil at video game company Activision Blizzard.

National More On The Investigations Into Video Game Publisher Giant Activision Blizzard More On The Investigations Into Video Game Publisher Giant Activision Blizzard Listen · 4:12 4:12 NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with Wall Street Journal reporter Kirsten Grind about the recent turmoil at video game company Activision Blizzard. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor