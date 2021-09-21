California's COVID-19 Transmission Rate Is Lower Than Other States

LOS ANGELES — California is seeing lower coronavirus transmission than other U.S. states as virus cases and hospitalizations for COVID-19 decline following a summer surge.

The state is currently the only one experiencing "substantial" coronavirus transmission, the second-highest level on the CDC's color-coded map. So is Puerto Rico.

In all other U.S. states, virus transmission is rated as "high."

State health experts say relatively high vaccination rates in California ahead of the arrival of the delta variant of the coronavirus made a difference. They say additional measures, such as masking, also helped stem the surge.

State data say nearly 70% of eligible Californians are fully vaccinated.