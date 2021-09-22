maye: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert
From Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, Tiny Desk is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with an "El Tiny" takeover of the (home) concert series, featuring J Balvin, Camila Cabello and several more musicians from all corners of Latinidad.
maye's sultry vocals and ethereal energy conjure a world in which areperias shrouded in hazy bubbles and twinkly lights feels astonishingly normal.
The enchanting pop singer fills her "El Tiny" home stage — the artist's favorite Venezuelan eatery in Miami — with family and friends, su propia gente. She opens with a short and simple rendition of the soon-to-be-released "Maybe Baby" before dropping her instrument and transitioning to an up-tempo, vocal-driven performance of "Yours." Picking the electric guitar back up, she strums along with a steady percussion and accompanying guitars for a soulful premiere of brand-new track "Descifrar," emanating an understated and consistent confidence fitting for a pop reina on the rise. She closes out the set with a full-bodied execution of "Tú," showcasing her signature tropicalia-meets-dream pop sound.
maye's effortless sashay from English to Spanish in her songs and speech represent an important facet of the El Tiny audience. Featuring a whole crew of Venezuelan-Americans, including her famous Latin singer-songwriter papá, Fernando Osorio on the traditional Venezuelan cuatro, the third performance in our Hispanic Heritage Month series authentically represents the experience of a family like maye's — one that exists in both planes, two worlds.
Given a moment and a platform like this, maye seizes the opportunity and creates an alternate universe, where barriers of culture and language dissolve and areperias sparkle.
SET LIST
- "Maybe Baby"
- "Yours"
- "Descifrar"
- "Tú"
MUSICIANS
- maye: vocals
- Ana Osorio: vocals
- Oriana Aravena: guitar
- Fernando Osorio: cuatro, vocals
- Patrick Howard: drums
- Fernando Belisario: keys
- Guillermo Belisario: bass
