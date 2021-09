U.S. Officials Are Buying More Vaccine Doses To Donate To Other Countries President Biden will announce the U.S. is buying 500 million more doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. That would bring the total promised U.S. vaccine donations to more than 1.1 billion.

Health U.S. Officials Are Buying More Vaccine Doses To Donate To Other Countries U.S. Officials Are Buying More Vaccine Doses To Donate To Other Countries Listen · 4:23 4:23 President Biden will announce the U.S. is buying 500 million more doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. That would bring the total promised U.S. vaccine donations to more than 1.1 billion. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor