Politics Many Believe It's Time To Do Away With Lawmakers Making Stock Trades Many Believe It's Time To Do Away With Lawmakers Making Stock Trades Listen · 4:54 4:54 A law policing insider trading on Capitol Hill passed nearly 10 years ago. But a trend has emerged from lawmakers from both parties — they are ignoring disclosure rules created to show transparency. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor