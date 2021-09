Colombia's President Discusses How 1.8 Million Refugees Could Change His Country NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Colombia's President Iván Duque Márquez about the country taking in Afghan refugees, its ties to the U.S. and the danger there for environmentalists.

Latin America Colombia's President Discusses How 1.8 Million Refugees Could Change His Country Colombia's President Discusses How 1.8 Million Refugees Could Change His Country Listen · 6:54 6:54 NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Colombia's President Iván Duque Márquez about the country taking in Afghan refugees, its ties to the U.S. and the danger there for environmentalists. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor