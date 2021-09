What Will Happen To Haitian Migrants Massed At The U.S.-Mexico Border? NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Reuters reporter Daina Beth Solomon about how disturbing scenes from a border town in Texas are prompting the Department of Homeland Security to begin an investigation.

National What Will Happen To Haitian Migrants Massed At The U.S.-Mexico Border? What Will Happen To Haitian Migrants Massed At The U.S.-Mexico Border? NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Reuters reporter Daina Beth Solomon about how disturbing scenes from a border town in Texas are prompting the Department of Homeland Security to begin an investigation.