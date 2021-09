A Colorado Coal Plant Could Help Solve Renewable Energy's Storage Problem As coal plants shut down, many places face the loss of jobs and taxes. But in Colorado, one town hopes to transform a coal plant into a new kind of renewable energy storage.

National A Colorado Coal Plant Could Help Solve Renewable Energy's Storage Problem A Colorado Coal Plant Could Help Solve Renewable Energy's Storage Problem Listen · 3:27 3:27 As coal plants shut down, many places face the loss of jobs and taxes. But in Colorado, one town hopes to transform a coal plant into a new kind of renewable energy storage. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor