The Crock Pot Went On Sale The Same Year NPR Debuted Original Programming Launched in 1971 by Kansas City's Rival Manufacturing, the Crock Pot was marketed not just as a convenient way to cook, but also as a revolutionary aid for working women.

50 Years Of NPR The Crock Pot Went On Sale The Same Year NPR Debuted Original Programming The Crock Pot Went On Sale The Same Year NPR Debuted Original Programming Listen · 3:51 3:51 Launched in 1971 by Kansas City's Rival Manufacturing, the Crock Pot was marketed not just as a convenient way to cook, but also as a revolutionary aid for working women. 50 Years Of NPR NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor