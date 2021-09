'The Forgotten First': Remembering Black Players Who Broke The NFL's Color Barrier NPR's A Martínez speaks with Keyshawn Johnson about his new book — The Forgotten First — about the four Black pioneers who broke the NFL's color barrier.

Author Interviews 'The Forgotten First': Remembering Black Players Who Broke The NFL's Color Barrier 'The Forgotten First': Remembering Black Players Who Broke The NFL's Color Barrier Listen · 5:08 5:08 NPR's A Martínez speaks with Keyshawn Johnson about his new book — The Forgotten First — about the four Black pioneers who broke the NFL's color barrier. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor