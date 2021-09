Singer And Co-Founder Of Labelle, Sarah Dash, Dies At Age 76 Sarah Dash, the co-founder of the female singing group Labelle, best known for their 1974 hit "Lady Marmalade," died Monday. Patti LaBelle announced her longtime friend's death on social media.

Music News Singer And Co-Founder Of Labelle, Sarah Dash, Dies At Age 76 Singer And Co-Founder Of Labelle, Sarah Dash, Dies At Age 76 Listen · 1:47 1:47 Sarah Dash, the co-founder of the female singing group Labelle, best known for their 1974 hit "Lady Marmalade," died Monday. Patti LaBelle announced her longtime friend's death on social media. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor