Soviet Veterans, Who Spent Time In Afghanistan, Comment On The U.S. Exit Strategy Veterans of the Soviet Union's unsuccessful intervention in Afghanistan give their views about the U.S. experience there. The Soviets left Afghanistan in 1989. The U.S. pulled out last month.

Europe Soviet Veterans, Who Spent Time In Afghanistan, Comment On The U.S. Exit Strategy Soviet Veterans, Who Spent Time In Afghanistan, Comment On The U.S. Exit Strategy Listen · 6:56 6:56 Veterans of the Soviet Union's unsuccessful intervention in Afghanistan give their views about the U.S. experience there. The Soviets left Afghanistan in 1989. The U.S. pulled out last month. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor