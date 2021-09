Taro Kono Wants To Be Japan's Prime Minister And He's Getting A Lot Of Attention Election season is in full swing to pick the next leader of Japan. Taro Kono is considered a maverick — a surprising change for a country that's been ruled by the same party for decades.

Asia Taro Kono Wants To Be Japan's Prime Minister And He's Getting A Lot Of Attention Taro Kono Wants To Be Japan's Prime Minister And He's Getting A Lot Of Attention Listen · 3:58 3:58 Election season is in full swing to pick the next leader of Japan. Taro Kono is considered a maverick — a surprising change for a country that's been ruled by the same party for decades. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor