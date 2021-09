New Monument Marking The End Of Slavery Has Replaced Robert E. Lee Statue In Virginia Just weeks after officials in Richmond, Va., took down the nation's largest statue of Robert E. Lee, a new monument is going up — the Emancipation and Freedom Monument to mark the end of slavery.

Race New Monument Marking The End Of Slavery Has Replaced Robert E. Lee Statue In Virginia New Monument Marking The End Of Slavery Has Replaced Robert E. Lee Statue In Virginia Listen · 2:25 2:25 Just weeks after officials in Richmond, Va., took down the nation's largest statue of Robert E. Lee, a new monument is going up — the Emancipation and Freedom Monument to mark the end of slavery. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor