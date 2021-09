Biden Announces A New Goal To Vaccinate 70% Of The World's Population Within A Year President Biden announced an effort to vaccinate 70% of the world's population against COVID by this time 2022. Health officials from lower income countries say they need more than donations of doses.

Politics Biden Announces A New Goal To Vaccinate 70% Of The World's Population Within A Year Biden Announces A New Goal To Vaccinate 70% Of The World's Population Within A Year Audio will be available later today. President Biden announced an effort to vaccinate 70% of the world's population against COVID by this time 2022. Health officials from lower income countries say they need more than donations of doses. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor