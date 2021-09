New Orleans City Council Launches Investigation Into Mass Power Failure During Ida The New Orleans City Council is grilling power company Entergy about the catastrophic failure of its grid after Hurricane Ida. Mass power outages contributed to at least 11 deaths related to heat.

Energy New Orleans City Council Launches Investigation Into Mass Power Failure During Ida New Orleans City Council Launches Investigation Into Mass Power Failure During Ida Audio will be available later today. The New Orleans City Council is grilling power company Entergy about the catastrophic failure of its grid after Hurricane Ida. Mass power outages contributed to at least 11 deaths related to heat. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor