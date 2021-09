7 Lawmakers Face Ethics Complaints For Not Filing Their Personal Stock Transactions Seven House lawmakers are facing ethics complaints for violating the Stock Act, which polices insider trading, because of a recent bipartisan trend of lawmakers ignoring disclosure requirements.

