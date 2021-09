Survivor Of 1973 Rape Says She May Have Identified The Wrong Man Due To Racial Bias A Black man convicted of raping a white woman in 1973 in Boston will get a new day in court. The victim says she may have identified the wrong man, blaming racial bias. They'll be in court Thursday.

A Black man convicted of raping a white woman in 1973 in Boston will get a new day in court. The victim says she may have identified the wrong man, blaming racial bias. They'll be in court Thursday.