Asia Some Schools In Afghanistan Are Back, But Only For Boys. Girls Have Been Told To Wait Some Schools In Afghanistan Are Back, But Only For Boys. Girls Have Been Told To Wait Listen · 4:42 4:42 NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Chris Nyamandi, Country Director of Save The Children in Afghanistan about a restriction on girls' education and other threats to children's welfare under the Taliban.