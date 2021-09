A Dead Wild Male Ocelot May Still Have Offspring, If Scientists' Efforts Succeed South Texas is the one place in the U.S. where ocelots breed in the wild. After the death of a male, scientists tried something novel: artificial insemination from a wild ocelot into one at a zoo.

