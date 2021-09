How Brazil's Severe Drought Affects The Entire World's Coffee Supply Chain Attributed to climate change, Brazil's historic drought is devastating its coffee farmers, who's crops supply much of the world.

Attributed to climate change, Brazil's historic drought is devastating its coffee farmers, who's crops supply much of the world.