Original Sign

Enlarge this image toggle caption Reporter Reporter

Last year, Michael Mann noticed that a new stop sign went up across the street from his home. It's a sleepy corner, and he didn't think it needed to be there. So he did some digging and discovered that his new stop sign was just one of dozens requested by a man who didn't even live there.

Today on the show, we try to figure out what happened. Along the way, we learn more about the bumps and roadblocks that get in the way of making sensible decisions about infrastructure.

Music: "The Waiting Game,"Case the Joint," "Red Rose Poison" and "Inside Job"

Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram / TikTok

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts and NPR One.

Want economics stories from the comfort of home? Subscribe to the Newsletter.