Katherine Verdery: Friendship & Betrayal in Communist Romania : Invisibilia You know the old saying--keep your friends close and your enemies closer. But what if you can't tell the difference? In this episode, the story of two friends who got caught up in a Top Secret operation that tested their assumptions about trust, betrayal, loyalty, and power.

Invisibilia

International Friend of Mystery

season 8, episode 3

International Friend of Mystery

Listen · 35:32
In 2007, American anthropologist Katherine Verdery found herself staring at almost 3,000 pages worth of Top Secret files... all about her. What Katherine found in that dossier turned her world upside-down and tested her most basic assumptions about trust, betrayal, friendship and power.

Additional Resources:

More from Katherine Verdery:

More about Communism and its aftermath in Eastern Europe:

Special thanks to the following musicians: