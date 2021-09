News Brief: Booster Shots, Haitian Migrants, U.N. Famine Warning The FDA OKs a Pfizer booster for people 65+ or at high risk for severe COVID-19. Some Haitian migrants have been released into the U.S. The U.N. says people in an area of Ethiopia face severe hunger.

Health News Brief: Booster Shots, Haitian Migrants, U.N. Famine Warning News Brief: Booster Shots, Haitian Migrants, U.N. Famine Warning Listen · 11:16 11:16 The FDA OKs a Pfizer booster for people 65+ or at high risk for severe COVID-19. Some Haitian migrants have been released into the U.S. The U.N. says people in an area of Ethiopia face severe hunger. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor