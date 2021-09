A Pfizer Booster Is Authorized For People 65+ Or At High-Risk For COVID The Food and Drug Administration gave the OK for a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster for anyone 65 or older or at high risk for severe disease. People whose work puts them at risk will also be eligible.

Health A Pfizer Booster Is Authorized For People 65+ Or At High-Risk For COVID A Pfizer Booster Is Authorized For People 65+ Or At High-Risk For COVID Listen · 3:26 3:26 The Food and Drug Administration gave the OK for a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster for anyone 65 or older or at high risk for severe disease. People whose work puts them at risk will also be eligible.