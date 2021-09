Some Haitians Are Allowed Into The U.S. Temporarily, Others Are Sent Back To Haiti U.S. authorities are releasing thousands of Haitian migrants camped at a small Texas border town into the United States. That's despite the Biden administration's stated plans to expel them to Haiti.

Latin America Some Haitians Are Allowed Into The U.S. Temporarily, Others Are Sent Back To Haiti Some Haitians Are Allowed Into The U.S. Temporarily, Others Are Sent Back To Haiti Listen · 4:00 4:00 U.S. authorities are releasing thousands of Haitian migrants camped at a small Texas border town into the United States. That's despite the Biden administration's stated plans to expel them to Haiti. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor