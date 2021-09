Finland Researchers Experiment With Growing Coffee In A Lab Coffee cultivation contributes to deforestation and exploited labor. Smithsonian Magazine reports researchers found a way to do without cultivation — growing coffee from plant cells in bioreactors.

