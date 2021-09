As Germans Prepare To Vote For A New Leader, We Hear Some Of Their Views Germany is electing a new chancellor on Sunday to succeed Angela Merkel who's led the country for 16 years. A German expat went back to his home town to report on this pivotal election.

