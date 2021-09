At 91, Clint Eastwood Isn't Slowing Down. 'Cry Macho' Is His Latest Film NPR's A Martínez talks to film critic Kenneth Turan about Cry Macho — the latest film from director and actor Clint Eastwood. The nonagenarian started directing films 50 years ago.

Review Music Reviews At 91, Clint Eastwood Isn't Slowing Down. 'Cry Macho' Is His Latest Film At 91, Clint Eastwood Isn't Slowing Down. 'Cry Macho' Is His Latest Film Listen · 3:40 3:40 NPR's A Martínez talks to film critic Kenneth Turan about Cry Macho — the latest film from director and actor Clint Eastwood. The nonagenarian started directing films 50 years ago. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor