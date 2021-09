How Goats Are Being Used To Prevent Wildfires In Ireland Hills in Ireland are covered in a dry shrub called gorse that is responsible for many of the fires there. Goats love to eat gorse.

Animals How Goats Are Being Used To Prevent Wildfires In Ireland How Goats Are Being Used To Prevent Wildfires In Ireland Listen · 1:34 1:34 Hills in Ireland are covered in a dry shrub called gorse that is responsible for many of the fires there. Goats love to eat gorse. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor