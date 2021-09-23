U.S. Special Envoy To Haiti Quits Over Deportations Of Haitian Refugees

U.S. Special Envoy for Haiti Daniel Foote has handed his resignation to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, saying he "will not be associated with the United States' inhumane, counterproductive decision to deport thousands of Haitian refugees and illegal immigrants to Haiti" from the U.S. border.

Foote, a career diplomat, said the U.S. policy approach to the country is deeply flawed, and that Haitians shouldn't be sent back to "a country where American officials are confined to secure compounds because of the danger posed by armed gangs in control of daily life."

The letter was first reported by PBS and confirmed to NPR by a Democratic congressional aide, who confirmed the contents of the letter on condition he not be identified further.

The Biden administration is facing wide criticism for enforcing a Trump-era order of expelling migrants without giving them a chance to seek asylum, citing public health concerns.

The American Civil Liberties Union and other groups have slammed the U.S. response to the migrant surge, particularly after agents on horseback were seen chasing and grabbing people who were carrying food back to their families.