Extremely Online: The Fight Against COVID-19 Vaccine Misinformation

A now-infamous tweet by rapper Nicki Minaj is the latest example of false messaging about the COVID-19 vaccines.

It's reignited a conversation about how to fight vaccine misinformation online — and whether calling it out actually works.

And it's not just those outside the medical establishment who are hesitant or actively spreading false information. A small percentage of doctors are, too.

According to The Washington Post; Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter have all enacted stricter rules against coronavirus misinformation. This includes posting outright lies about vaccines. But much of the misinformation is spread by those who say they are simply asking questions, something the platforms have been hesitant to police.

We talk with experts about the tangled web of vaccine misinformation online — and how to fight it.

Ben Collins, Dr. Sonja Rasmussen, Neil Johnson, and Lauren Culbertson join us for the conversation.

