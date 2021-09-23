COVID Forever? Plus, Broadway's Back

Ever since the pandemic hit, life has been split into two timelines: before the pandemic and after the pandemic. But when will the "after" truly be after? Or will some version of the coronavirus be around... forever? Sam talks to The Atlantic staff writer Katherine Wu about continuing to live with some version of COVID-19. Plus, Sam talks to playwright Heidi Schreck and actress Cassie Beck, who are currently in rehearsals for the upcoming tour of the Broadway play What The Constitution Means to Me. As live theater returns, they talk about what the last 18 months have been like and how theater has changed for the long term.

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Jinae West, Andrea Gutierrez, Anjuli Sastry, Liam McBain and Sam Yellowhorse Kesler. Our editor is Jordana Hochman.