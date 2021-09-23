#2139: Thirty Four Years of Wasting Perfectly Good Hours : The Best of Car Talk This week on Car Talk, we wrap up our 34th Anniversary celebration/apology, with our all-time favorite laughs. We've got the infamous electric brakes call and the philosophical breakthrough it inspired. Also, Tom's misadventures in the US Army; the ultimate Puzzler faux pas; an appearance by Tom and Ray's dear mother, Elizabeth; a tale that epitomizes Magliozzi brotherly devotion; and the saga of Richard, his goats, and Doris. All of this, plus some entries from the listener noises Hall of Fame, and more, this week on The Best of Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk #2139: Thirty Four Years of Wasting Perfectly Good Hours