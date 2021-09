Rural Hospitals Fear A Vaccine Mandate Would Dwindle Already Overextended Staffs Rural hospitals want to see their workforce get vaccinated against COVID-19. But they're worried Biden's new mandate will cause staff shortages, and they're asking the administration for help.

