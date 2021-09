U.N. Climate Conference President On 'Last Best Chance' To Combat Global Warming NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Alok Sharma, president of the United Nations climate change conference COP 26, which is set to take place in Glasgow after being postponed a year.

Climate U.N. Climate Conference President On 'Last Best Chance' To Combat Global Warming U.N. Climate Conference President On 'Last Best Chance' To Combat Global Warming Listen · 5:22 5:22 NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Alok Sharma, president of the United Nations climate change conference COP 26, which is set to take place in Glasgow after being postponed a year. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor