Global Health The Feasibility Of Biden's Global Vaccination Goal The Feasibility Of Biden's Global Vaccination Goal Audio will be available later today. President Biden has unveiled a plan to vaccinate 70% of the world's population over the next year. But what will it take to get other rich countries on board? And is the goal ambitious enough?